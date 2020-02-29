29 February 2020 16:43 IST

At Avvai Shanmugam Salai stop, two-wheelers occupy the space meant for buses and commuters

Waiting for buses at Avvai Shanmugam Salai (Lloyds Road) in Royapettah is tantamount to being part of an obstacle race. A row of two-wheelers parked at the bus bay prevent MTC bus drivers from stopping at the spot designated for commuters; they stop a few metres away. Every time a bus arrives, one can see hapless commuters running behind the vehicles.

The bus stop is located a few hundred metres away from where the stretch intersects with Gowdiaamutt Road in Royapettah.

“Due to parking of two-wheelers on the bus bay, some commuters including senior citizens wait away from the bus stop,” said K. Shivakumar, a commuter from Thousand Lights.

As many automobile workshops are located near the bus stop, two-wheelers that come for repairs are also seen near the bus bay. During evening hours, commuters find it risky to board buses from the bus stop as they are unable to negotiate these vehicles. Anti-socials also loiter on the stretch especially in the evening hours. Halting of buses away from the bus stop results in traffic chaos on the narrow stretch (Avvai Shanmugam Salai) near its intersection with Gowdiamutt Road.

At present, motorists from all directions including from Masilamani Street try to cross the opposite side of the junction. The junction does not have a proper roundabout to allow motorists to use it to reach the opposite side of the junction. During rush hour, every one wants to cross the junction at the same time resulting in accidents. Adding to these existing traffic woes, motorists said that halting of buses away from the bus stop on the stretch also pose risk to all road users including commuters and motorists.

“Steps will be taken to remove illegal parking of bikes at the bus stop soon,” said a Corporation official.