At Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, tomotherapy facility launched

May 03, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Wednesday, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, thanked the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) for successfully treating a schoolgirl, Fathima Kathija, who had cancer.

The girl, who hailed from the Thoothukudi district and was suffering from eye cancer, is now back in school. Ms. Kanimozhi was participating in the inauguration of the RadiXact X9 Helical Tomotherapy facility at the hospital, located in Taramani. Ms. Kanimozhi said the APCC has been involved in providing the best cancer treatment in the country and the tomotherapy facility, would further help in the better treatment of the patients suffering from cancer.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said the launch of the tomotherapy tech marks a momentous occasion which would redefine cancer treatment in the country. Tomotherapy technology, a type of radiation therapy, helps in mitigating the side effects cancer patients suffered from. Ms. Reddy also thanked the medical and support staff of APCC for their fight against cancer.

Rakesh Jalali, medical director and head of the department of radiation oncology, APCC, said tomotherapy was an integral part of cancer treatment, and it represented a significant advancement in radiation technology. With tomotherapy technology the hospital would be able to offer high-level of precision and accuracy in radiation therapy, which was once thought impossible.

Sapna Nangia, senior consultant, radiation oncology of APCC, also spoke on the occasion.