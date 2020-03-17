At a time of scarcity, RGGGH sits pretty with in-house sanitiser

At a time when hand sanitisers have become essential commodities, the city’s largest government hospital — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) — has become self-sufficient with its own formulation. It has not only stepped up its production capacity to meet its in-house requirements, but has also shared the know-how with a number of other government medical college hospitals in the State.

The College of Pharmacy (Madras Medical College) started manufacturing hand sanitisers in May 2018. With the in-house product, the hospital had then estimated that it would save at least ₹30 lakh every year.

“Sanitisers are very important in a hospital set-up. Manufacturing our own sanitisers on a small scale has become a boon for us, especially at a time like this. Now, there is an increased need for sanitisers and we have almost doubled the production capacity. These sanitisers are available on every corridor, near all lifts and in all wards. We have kept the sanitisers in the isolation facilities too,” said R. Jayanthi, dean, RGGGH.

She added that with sanitisers being a “precious commodity”, they were extremely judicious in using them without compromising on hygiene. “We are also applying for a drug license to take up large-scale manufacturing and marketing of the hand sanitisers,” she said.

The RGGGH has taken a step forward and shared the know-how with other government medical college hospitals in the State. For instance, representatives of the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital visited the institute on Monday for learning the processes involved.

Jerad Suresh, principal, College of Pharmacy, MMC, said they have a capacity to manufacture two batches of 285 litres each per day. “So, we are manufacturing nearly 570 litres per day. This translates to nearly 1,040 bottles of 500 ml each. When we started, each 500 ml bottle cost ₹83 or ₹84. Now, the cost is ₹100. However, the commercially available products cost ₹550 to ₹650. So, we are saving a lot,” he said.

He mentioned that the Department of Dermatology had tested the sanitiser for its effectiveness as an antimicrobial, while the Institute of Microbiology tested its allergenicity.

Dr. Jayanthi added that they have placed orders for 5,000 bars of soaps from Khadi outlet and this would be available at all wards, toilets and out patient rooms.