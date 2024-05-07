ADVERTISEMENT

Astrologer from Thiruvanmiyur abducted to Andhra Pradesh

May 07, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are investigating based on a complaint from the victim’s wife

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old astrologer was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men in a car from Thiruvanmiyur to Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the victim as Sundaramurthy of Subramania Street in Thiruvanmiyur. On Monday evening, four men met with him. On the pretext of needing his services at a house in Thoraipakkam, they forced him to accompany them. Later, Mr. Sundaramurthy sent a text message to his wife Vijayalakshmi, informing her that the gang had abducted him to Andhra Pradesh. Ms. Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint, and further investigation is on.

