Astrologer from Thiruvanmiyur abducted to Andhra Pradesh

May 07, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 48-year-old astrologer was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men in a car from Thiruvanmiyur to Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the victim as Sundaramurthy of Subramania Street in Thiruvanmiyur. On Monday evening, four men met with him. On the pretext of needing his services at a house in Thoraipakkam, they forced him to accompany them. Later, Mr. Sundaramurthy sent a text message to his wife Vijayalakshmi, informing her that the gang had abducted him to Andhra Pradesh. Ms. Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint, and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.