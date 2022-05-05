‘Asthma must be kept in check to prevent morbidity due to respiratory infections’

Stanley Hospital holds awareness programme for National Asthma Day

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital conducted a National Asthma Day awareness programme on Thursday.

Taking part in the programme, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the course of asthma has to be kept under check to prevent morbidity in the future due to other respiratory infections. Patients, who had asthma, should adhere to proper advice provided by healthcare providers.

Babu Abraham, senior pulmonologist and critical care specialist, Apollo Hospitals, spoke on the preventive aspects, common symptoms and alarming signs of severe exacerbation of asthma, where the patient needs immediate hospitalisation. He also discussed the economic burden on the community due to asthma. He insisted that non-communicable diseases, such as asthma, needed greater awareness.

A public awareness booklet on asthma was released on the occasion. Among others, P. Balaji, dean of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, S. Chandrasekar, head of medicine, and Vinod Kumar, head of thoracic medicine, were present.