Associations condemn decision to transfer govt. doctors 

Doctors associations have strongly opposed the decision to transfer two government doctors citing inadequacies in a primary health centre (PHC) during an inspection by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

The associations have issued statements condemning the way the doctors were treated. Several doctors took to social media to register their objection.

In a statement, M. Akilan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA), said it was disappointing that the [Health ] Minister decided to transfer a block medical officer and medical officer of the Ponnai PHC, holding them responsible for the lack of anti-snake venom (ASV) and X-ray equipment, and dilapidated state of the PHC building. The association pointed out that providing ASV and X-ray equipment was the job of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), and it was the responsibility of the deputy director of health services (DDHS) to ensure their availability. The Public Works Department should be questioned for not assessing the PHC building’s condition.

The TNMOA demanded that the decision to transfer the doctors should be withdrawn, and measures must be taken to procure the required drugs and equipment.

Condemning the decision to transfer the medical officers, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) said the ASV was unavailable in the PHCs for several months. Questioning whether it was the administrative failure of the DDHS and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, it said: “Nearly 2,000 posts of medical officers of PHCs have been lying vacant for almost a year and nothing has been done to fill it. Instead, the very minimal workforce of medical officers are being repeatedly targeted to hide the administrative deficiencies by the Health Department.”

SDPGA president P. Saminathan added: “Doctors are made scapegoats for administrative failures. The deficiencies are not due to the doctors but due to administrative failure that has led to short supply of drugs.”

Noting that the senior Minister [Mr. Duraimurugan] had said that the doctors should not be posted in their native places and be transferred to Kanniyakumari, the association called it “administrative high-handedness”. A transfer without proper inquiry is condemnable, it said.