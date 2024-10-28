ADVERTISEMENT

Association urges medical university to start new PG, super speciality courses

Published - October 28, 2024 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has requested the Vice-Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University to start new postgraduate and super speciality courses, such as MCh Gynaecological Oncology, MCh/DM Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, DM Paediatric Oncology and DM Intensive Care in government medical colleges in the State for the benefit of poor patients and medical students.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, DASE’s general secretary G. R. Ravindranath said new postgraduate and super speciality courses, which are not available in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges coming under the control of the university, should be started.

The association went on to list a few examples — MCh Gynaecological Oncology, MCh Uro Gynaecology and MCh/DM Reproductive Medicine and Surgery under Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, DM Paediatric Oncology, DM Paediatric Intensive Care and MCh Paediatric Ortho under Paediatrics department and DM Intensive Care, DM Haemato Oncology and MCh Oncoplastic Surgery under Medicine/Surgery department.

The introduction of such courses would be useful for poor patients as they depend only on the private sector for treatment related to these medical fields, Dr. Ravindranath said.

