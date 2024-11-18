Association seeks CM’s intervention to stop closure of ICTCs

The Tamil Nadu AIDS Control All Employees’ Welfare Association sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to stop the implementation of the Union government’s decision to close down 104 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) functioning at government hospitals in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting held, the association resolved to urge the CM to stop the closure of ICTCs considering the welfare of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA). The association also demanded that a separate welfare board should be created for PLHAs similar to the board for transgender persons.

They passed a resolution to meet the Health Secretary and Project Director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) regarding the salary hike and job security for those working in primary health centres (PHC). TANSACS should grant the salary hike and arrears for PHC staff as agreed during talks held with association members, it said.

They also demanded that persons working in TANSACS should be regularised similar to Manipur AIDS Control Society. Among their demands was grant of gratuity for persons who have retired from service, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.