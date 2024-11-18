 />
Association seeks CM’s intervention to stop closure of ICTCs

Published - November 18, 2024 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu AIDS Control All Employees’ Welfare Association sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to stop the implementation of the Union government’s decision to close down 104 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) functioning at government hospitals in the State.

In a meeting held, the association resolved to urge the CM to stop the closure of ICTCs considering the welfare of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA). The association also demanded that a separate welfare board should be created for PLHAs similar to the board for transgender persons.

They passed a resolution to meet the Health Secretary and Project Director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) regarding the salary hike and job security for those working in primary health centres (PHC). TANSACS should grant the salary hike and arrears for PHC staff as agreed during talks held with association members, it said.

They also demanded that persons working in TANSACS should be regularised similar to Manipur AIDS Control Society. Among their demands was grant of gratuity for persons who have retired from service, a statement said.

