Association puts forwards long-pending demands to Chief Minister

January 10, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has urged the Chief Minister to grant pay band-4 at 12 years of service for doctors as per the Government Order (G.O.) 354.

In a statement issued, the committee’s president S. Perumal Pillai said that the Tamil Nadu government was refusing to implement the long-pending demands of government doctors.

Government doctors strongly believed the G.O. 354 that was issued by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi would be implemented in the year of his centenary celebrations but it was not the case, he said. He also urged the Chief Minister to issue an order granting a government job for the wife of Vivekanandan, a doctor who died of COVID-19.

