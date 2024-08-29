ADVERTISEMENT

Association objects to decision for conducting transfer counselling for DHOs

Published - August 29, 2024 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has raised an objection over a decision to conduct transfer counselling for District Health Officers (DHO).

The association’s secretary, M. Akilan, said that the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has decided to conduct transfer counselling for the posts of DHOs. This was a deviation from the regular procedure of issuing transfer orders at periodic intervals based on a draft list from the Health Secretary and approval of the Health Minister. He demanded that the routine method of random transfer should be maintained for the DHOs as is the practice for district-level officers of other departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US