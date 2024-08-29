Association objects to decision for conducting transfer counselling for DHOs

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has raised an objection over a decision to conduct transfer counselling for District Health Officers (DHO).

The association’s secretary, M. Akilan, said that the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has decided to conduct transfer counselling for the posts of DHOs. This was a deviation from the regular procedure of issuing transfer orders at periodic intervals based on a draft list from the Health Secretary and approval of the Health Minister. He demanded that the routine method of random transfer should be maintained for the DHOs as is the practice for district-level officers of other departments.

