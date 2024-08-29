GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Association objects to decision for conducting transfer counselling for DHOs

Published - August 29, 2024 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has raised an objection over a decision to conduct transfer counselling for District Health Officers (DHO).

The association’s secretary, M. Akilan, said that the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has decided to conduct transfer counselling for the posts of DHOs. This was a deviation from the regular procedure of issuing transfer orders at periodic intervals based on a draft list from the Health Secretary and approval of the Health Minister. He demanded that the routine method of random transfer should be maintained for the DHOs as is the practice for district-level officers of other departments.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.