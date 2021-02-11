Association for differently abled defers protest

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) announced that they had deferred their protest to February 17.
On Tuesday, the association had launched indefinite protests outside government offices across the State to highlight demands of its members.
“The State government has asked us for a week to consider our demands and we have decided to postpone the protests,” said association general secretary S. Namburajan.
The members said that if there was no favourable outcome by the end of the week, they would continue protesting in a peaceful manner.
Key demands
As persons with disabilities, the protesters demanded that their monthly financial assistance be raised to at least ₹3,000.
They called for 5% reservation in jobs in the private sector as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
