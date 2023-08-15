Association demands new law on PG admission quota for in-service doctors

August 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association has urged the State government to take a policy decision and pass a separate law with regard to 50% reservation for in-service candidates in postgraduate medical admissions.

In a statement, the association said that every year, private doctors were approaching courts challenging a Government Order that granted reservation for in-service doctors and incentive marks for those who had worked in hills, remote areas and villages. Similarly, a case was filed in the Madras High Court against the counselling this year. However, the plea was dismissed.

Association general secretary M. Akilan said although the Supreme Court, the National Medical Commission and the State government had ensured the legal validity of the reservation, some doctors continued to approach the courts, resulting in delay in conducting the counselling and causing confusion among the doctors. Hence, the association sought a separate law on reservation in postgraduate admission for in-service doctors.