Assisted employment programme launched for Maithree’s young adults

April 17, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An assisted employment programme for Maithree’s 100 young adults with intellectual and development disabilities was launched here on Tuesday. The programme is being supported by CaratLane, which will provide a tapering grant on a monthly basis for five years at a rate of 20% per year.

Bhaskar Bhat, director, Tata Sons, and chairman, Vistara, said he was overwhelmed by the feeling of family that he saw at Maithree where they were giving. CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti said that he was honoured to be guest at the event and partner with Maithree.

L. Lakshman, chairman Emeritus, Rane Group and managing trustee of Rane foundation, said that the event was yet another milestone in the progressive history of Maithree. A very striking aspect of Maithree was the involvement of parents in running it, he said.

K. Prabakar, honorary president and John Rajkumar, honorary secretary of Maithree also spoke.  Maithree, which was started in 1994 is an Association of Parents of Exceptional Children, has 15 units across the city, including one counselling centre.

