Assistant surveyor in Tiruvannamalai arrested for seeking ₹50,000 as bribe

A 50-year-old assistant surveyor of WRD was arrested on Tuesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tiruvannamalai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a solar water treatment plant owner.

Officials of the DVAC said the complainant, L. Liaquat Ali, 46, who runs the plant on the girivalam path , had applied for the NOC at the WRD’s headquarters in Chennai on September 15. Subsequently, the assistant surveyor (Tiruvannamalai town), K. Sinthanaiyalan, demanded money for issuing NOC for the extraction of groundwater.

After the complainant approached the DVAC, a trap was laid and he was asked to give the bribe money to Sinthanaiyalan at his office . When the official was collecting the amount, DVAC sleuths caught him red-handed.