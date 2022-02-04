Assistant Jailer suspended

Action based on clip in which jailed YouTuber’s wife pays bribe

The Prison Department has suspended an assistant jailer following an audio of conversation between him and YouTuber PUBG Madhan’s wife for providing better facilities to Madhan inside the prison that went viral.

YouTuber Madhan was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch from a hideout in Dharmapuri in June 2021. He was arrested for his abusive content and he has been lodged at Central Prison, Puzhal, and also detained under Goondas Act.

In the audio that was leaked on social media, his wife Kruthika was heard asking the prison staff to provide better facilities to Madhan and ₹25,000 was transferred through mobile wallet to Mugil Selvam. After the clip went viral on social media platforms, a senior jail official suspended assistant jailer Mugil Selvam and ordered an inquiry into the matter.