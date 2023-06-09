ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Inspector of Labour arrested on bribery charge

June 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The official reportedly demanded bribe from a supermarket owner in Chitlapakkam after visiting the premises and threatened to levy a fine of ₹5 lakh on the establishment

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an assistant inspector of labour while allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹10,000 for not initiating any action against a supermarket.

According to DVAC, Perinba Raja Ramesh, 53, runs a supermarket in Chitlapakkam, Mudichur Road and Selaiyur in the name of Perin Super Market.

On April 19, Ponni Valavan, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Tambaram, went to his supermarket and demanded bribe from the manager. The manager informed Mr. Ramesh, who spoke to the official over phone.

On June 7, Mr. Ramesh met Valavan in his office. The official demanded ₹10,000 as advance bribe and threatened to impose a fine of up to ₹5 lakh on the supermarket. Mr. Ramesh lodged a complaint with the DVAC, City Special Unit–1, Chennai.

On Friday, the official reiterated his demand and was arrested by DVAC while he was allegedly receiving ₹10,000 from the complainant. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Chengalpattu for remand.

