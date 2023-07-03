Assistant in RDO office arrested on bribery charge

July 03, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught an assistant working at a revenue divisional office, Tambaram, while receiving ₹20,000 bribe.

According to DVAC, P. Ravichandran of Rathinamangalam has purchased 61.5 cents of land on his son’s name and applied for patta in Chengalpattu taluk office. He received patta without survey number from Chengalpattu taluk office. Hence he applied for inclusion of survey number in the patta. The said file was forwarded to RDO Tambaram office by tahsildar, Vandalur.

On June 28, Raja, who was an assistant at RDO Office, Tambaram, called the complainant over mobile and demanded ₹20,000 for giving the order copy of RDO Tambaram to the complainant. The complainant lodged a complaint with DVAC. A trap was set up on Monday. During the trap proceedings, J. Raja, assistant, reiterated his demand and received the money in the parking lot of RDO, Tambaram office. The accused, J. Raja, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

