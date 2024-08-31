GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assistant Commissioner of Police dies in harness 

Published - August 31, 2024 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Assistant Commissioner of Police S.Sivakumar who died in harness.

Assistant Commissioner of Police S.Sivakumar who died in harness.

S.Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolathur, on Saturday collapsed while he was on bandobust duty and died later due to a cardiac arrest.

In the forenoon of Saturday, he was on duty with other police personnel near Munro Statue in view of Formula car racing event to be held in the late evening. At 12.45 p.m., he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He subsequently died, without responding to the treatment due to cardiac arrest, sources said. His colleagues pointed out that extreme fatigue and long hours of duty could be the reason for his ill-health.

Mr. Sivakumar, who was 53, joined the police service in 1997 and is survived by his wife and two children.

