Assistant bank manager and his associate held for fraud

26 November 2020 04:49 IST

They swindled money from accounts of deceased persons

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of Central Crime Branch has arrested an assistant bank manager and his associate for siphoning off money from dormant accounts of deceased persons for a period of two years.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by then manager P.D. Rajendra Babu of Indian Bank, Erukkanchery, with the City Police Commissioner after conducting an audit into these transactions. Based on his complaint, the special wing led by inspector Pushparaj investigated the case and arrested B. Vinodh, 33, then assistant manager of the bank, and his associate S. Nataraj, 35, who was working in a private firm.

While Vinodh was the assistant manager of the bank between 2017-19, he noticed a few accounts were inoperative since the account holders were pensioners and after their natural death, their legal heirs did not turn up to activate the accounts. He activated the accounts using forged signatures and used ATM cards to draw the money from the accounts, the police said. He also diverted money to Nataraj’s account. They swindled ₹47.60 lakh from 18 accounts, the police said. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.

The Additional Commissioner of Police P.C. Thenmozhi appealed to the public to be vigilant and pay adequate attention to bank accounts of deceased family members.