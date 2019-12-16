Assamese told to get permission for protest

Hundreds of Assamese residents in the city, who arrived at the Marina Beach to protest against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, were taken by the police to Valluvar Kottam, where another protest on the issue was scheduled to take place. They were sent away with the advice to take police permission for the protest.

Over 7,000 Assamese living in Chennai and its suburbs contacted each other over social media and decided to meet at the Marina.

The police rushed to the spot and interacted with the group. They then took them to Valluvar Kottam. “Though they wanted to express their concern over the issue, they did not know how to go about it. They were not aware that protests are not permitted on the Marina,” said a police officer.

The law-enforcers were more concerned as a cricket match was going at Chepauk and did not want any law and order problem in the proximity of the stadium. “Hence we took them to Valluvar Kottam in three buses. We advised them to take proper permission for the protests and sent them away,” the officer added.

Babul Ali, one of the organisers, who has been in Chennai since 2004, said he was surprised when the police helped them. “Usually the police would arrest or chase us away, but they took us in their bus and guided us. We will be meeting against in Assam Bhavan and will protest after taking proper permission,” he said.