Asiaville launches podcast on capturing Veerappan

December 20, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

“I can still remember every split second before we caught Veerappan”, said K. Vijay Kumar, former chief of the Special Task Force, who was involved in the death of Koose Munisamy Veerappan in Operation Cucoon in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Asiaville launched a podcast which is a direct adaptation of Mr. Vijay Kumar’s 2017 book Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand, streaming on Audible. The 20-episode podcast, narrated by Tuhin Menon, founder and CEO, Asiaville, offers an immersive listening experience replete with gunshots, birdsong and other sounds.. The podcast details events in Veerappan’s life, who is infamous for kidnappings, murders, elephant poaching and sandalwood smuggling in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the chase to capture him.

“A podcast is an attempt to reach the younger generations and help listeners understand Veerappan and the efforts of the Special Task Force better”, said Mr. Kumar. A few audio clips were played during the launch which were complemented with Mr. Kumar giving a detailed description of the scene and encounters.

“Regardless of our personal feelings towards Veerappan, he challenged the institution and every single police officer involved in the chase, gave it their complete emotional commitment”, said Mr. Kumar.

“The podcast is a homage to theri bravery, led by Vijay Kumar, whose dogged pursuit of Veerappan is a story of courage and inspiration”, said Mr. Menon.