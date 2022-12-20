Asiaville launches podcast on capturing Veerappan

December 20, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

The 20-episode podcast offers an immersive listening experience replete with gunshots, birdsong and other sounds

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vijay Kumar, IPS launches his Audible Original podcast in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

“I can still remember every split second before we caught Veerappan”, said K. Vijay Kumar, former chief of the Special Task Force, who was involved in the death of Koose Munisamy Veerappan in Operation Cucoon in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Asiaville launched a podcast which is a direct adaptation of Mr. Vijay Kumar’s 2017 book Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand, streaming on Audible. The 20-episode podcast, narrated by Tuhin Menon, founder and CEO, Asiaville, offers an immersive listening experience replete with gunshots, birdsong and other sounds.. The podcast details events in Veerappan’s life, who is infamous for kidnappings, murders, elephant poaching and sandalwood smuggling in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the chase to capture him.

“A podcast is an attempt to reach the younger generations and help listeners understand Veerappan and the efforts of the Special Task Force better”, said Mr. Kumar. A few audio clips were played during the launch which were complemented with Mr. Kumar giving a detailed description of the scene and encounters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Regardless of our personal feelings towards Veerappan, he challenged the institution and every single police officer involved in the chase, gave it their complete emotional commitment”, said Mr. Kumar.

“The podcast is a homage to theri bravery, led by Vijay Kumar, whose dogged pursuit of Veerappan is a story of courage and inspiration”, said Mr. Menon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US