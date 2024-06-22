Asian College of Journalism’s alumni association launched

Asian College of Journalism’s (ACJ) alumni association was inaugurated on Saturday, June 22.

A press release said the objectives of the ACJ Alumni Association included enabling networking among the alumni for academic and professional advancement, support ACJ in academics, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, and assist its students through grants, scholarship, and placement opportunities.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and trustee, Media Development Foundation (MDF), which administers ACJ, highlighted the important role the alumni association could play at a time when media and freedom of expression had come under increasing pressure across the globe. India, in particular, faced multiple challenges, with the nation slipping precariously down in the World Press Freedom Index.

Sashi Kumar, chairman, MDF and ACJ, Nalini Rajan, dean, ACJ , nd K.N. Arun, senior faculty, also spoke. The inauguration was followed by a discussion among the alumni on the impact of artificial intelligence in journalism.

