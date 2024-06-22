GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asian College of Journalism’s alumni association launched

According to a press release, the objectives of the ACJ Alumni Association included enabling networking among the alumni for academic and professional advancement, support ACJ in academics, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, and assist its students through grants, scholarship, and placement opportunities

Published - June 22, 2024 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Asian College of Journalism’s (ACJ) alumni association was inaugurated on Saturday, June 22.

A press release said the objectives of the ACJ Alumni Association included enabling networking among the alumni for academic and professional advancement, support ACJ in academics, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, and assist its students through grants, scholarship, and placement opportunities.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and trustee, Media Development Foundation (MDF), which administers ACJ, highlighted the important role the alumni association could play at a time when media and freedom of expression had come under increasing pressure across the globe. India, in particular, faced multiple challenges, with the nation slipping precariously down in the World Press Freedom Index.

Sashi Kumar, chairman, MDF and ACJ, Nalini Rajan, dean, ACJ , nd K.N. Arun, senior faculty, also spoke. The inauguration was followed by a discussion among the alumni on the impact of artificial intelligence in journalism.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.