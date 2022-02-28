Ashok Nagar resident booked for hate speech

He allegedly made the remarks during an interview

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police has arrested the 39-year-old person for abusing the national leaders and giving a provocative interview to a news channel on Sunday. He reportedly said Godse should have murdered Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The accused, identified as Eswar Chandran Subramanian of Ashok Nagar, was arrested under three sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to prison.

A senior official of the city police said a case was filed against the accused, who holds a Master of Science degree from a reputed foreign university, for maligning national leaders, including Dr. Ambedkar, to a news channel recently. Based on a complaint, the Cyber Crime Wing filed a case and identified the accused to be a resident of Ashok Nagar. He has been arrested under three Sections of 153 (provocative speech to incite riot), 153A(1) (for trying to create causing disharmony between religious groups) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code, the police official added.