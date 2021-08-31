Ashok Leyland workers go on protest

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:27 IST

Workers of Ashok Leyland’s foundry division in Ennore on Monday held a protest over the issue of the wage agreement not being revised.

“There are about 840 workers in the division. Usually, the wage pact is revised every three years. An additional year is taken to arrive at a new wage pact based on negotiations,” a worker pointed out.

He said the last wage pact was signed on September 10, 2015, and it ended on August 31, 2018, and since then, it had not been revised.

Workers said they had been holding sit-in protests on the factory premises since August 13, and no amicable solution had been reached till now, despite negotiations held with the management before the Additional Labour Commissioner.

They sought an early resolution to the dispute.

When contacted, an Ashok Leyland spokesperson said, “The matter is under conciliation, and we have no further comments on the same.”