Chennai

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for Nov.

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland said it proposed to observe non-working days, ranging from 0-12 days, during November. In a communique to stock exchanges, it said the decision was taken to align production with market demand for its products.

