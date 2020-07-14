A webinar on senior living communities during pandemic times

CHENNAI

14 July 2020 23:55 IST

The webinar will touch on issues such as spurt in demand for retirement homes owing to fears spiked by the lockdown of living alone without aid at hand.

Ashiana Housing Limited and The Hindu Property Plus will present a webinar on ‘Senior Living Community – Positives in Today’s Pandemic Scenario’.

The webinar is scheduled for July 18 from 11.30 a.m. The panelists include geriatric neuro psychiatrist U. Gauthamdas; India CBRE’s Executive Director and Head, Consulting, Harish Nair; Director and Head – Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants, Prakash Thakur and Ashiana Housing Limited Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta, who is also chairman of the Association of Senior Living India.

The programme will also examine the main characteristics of senior living facilities available today and the split between independent and assisted living. In addition, the challenges faced by the realty market in creating senior living communities and the investment that a developer must make in the project, are some of the issues to be discussed.

The webinar will also touch up on why South India has a more developed senior living market and a look at the market from the investors’ point of view.

Link to register: https://bit.ly/3gXywH1 or scan the QR code.