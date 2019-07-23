‘Ascertain value of Jaya properties’

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to respond to a plea by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa and nephew J. Deepak to stay the proceedings undertaken by the government to acquire her Poes Garden residence Veda Nilayam and convert it into a memorial.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose granted time till August 5 after Special Government Pleader T.M. Pappaiah informed the court that Advocate General Vijay Narayan would be leading him in the case filed by the Class II legal heirs seeking permission to administer the properties left behind by their aunt.

The judges also directed A.P. Srinivas, senior standing counsel for Income Tax Department, to ascertain the current value of Jayalalithaa’s four properties — Veda Nilayam, a commercial space at Parsn Manere on Anna Salai, another property on St. Mary’s Road here and a residence in Hyderabad’s Sri Nagar Colony — that were under attachment since 2007.

It was reported to the court that the properties had been attached to recover the income tax dues and that the former Chief Minister, who died on December 5, 2016, was well aware of these attachments during her lifetime. The IT Department had also informed the Registration Department about the attachments to avoid creation of encumbrance.

During the course of hearing of the case, advocates S.L. Sudarsanam and D. Sai Kumaran, representing Mr. Deepak and Ms. Deepa, told the court that they were ready to discharge all liabilities of their aunt including IT dues and bank loans if they were allowed to take charge of all the properties left behind by her.

They also relied upon the IT returns filed by their aunt before her death as the authenticated account of the number of movable and immovable properties. However, not in agreement with their submission, Justice Kirubakaran said, a person need not have necessarily disclosed all the properties in the IT returns.

List of properties

Pointing out that no one has a clue of what happened even to the cars owned by the former Chief Minister, the judge said, a list of properties submitted by two AIADMK party members K. Pugazhenthi and P. Janakiraman, who had also filed a separate case for appointing an Administrator General to manage the properties, should also be considered.

“You must also tell the court what kind of charity you are planning to do with the properties. You may be entitled to the properties as legal heirs but it is your duty to do some good thing like opening up a school for the differently abled,” the judge told the counsel for Ms. Deepa and Mr. Deepak before adjourning the case.