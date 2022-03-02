As wait for public exam continues, teachers focus on completing portions

The first round was held in February

As the wait for the board examination schedule continues for State board students, government schools are focussing on completing the syllabus for the second round of revision exams slated at the end of this month.

The first round of revision exams was held in February. It was the major round of exams that students of Classes X and XII wrote for the current academic year.

“Since students were tested in around three to four units in most subjects, the second round of exams will test the students on double the number of units. Teachers are focussing on these portions, and will also have to start preparing students for practical exams,” said Patric Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

‘Dip in cases a major relief’

A teacher from Chennai said the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the State has brought a major relief to schools. “The brief suspension of in-person classes in January had us worried, but we are now confident of steadily progressing with lessons for students. Since the syllabus has been reduced, we we will be able to complete portions and help students revise,” he said.

In the run-up to the end of the academic year, counsellors on campus and teachers are engaging with senior students and addressing any uncertainties or concerns they might have, given the situation due to the pandemic.

Many private schools which could have online classes in the initial few months of the academic year when in-person classes were suspended, have managed to complete portions.

“We will have school-level module tests in portions that students haven’t been tested on yet, as well as additional rounds of revision exams ahead of the public exams. It was also important when students came back after a brief closure in January, that we motivate and encourage them to prepare well,” said N. Vijayan, correspondent, Zion Group of Schools.