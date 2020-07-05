As wait for JEE continues, students effectively make use of time

CHENNAI

05 July 2020

Exams, which were originally scheduled to be held in April, were rescheduled to July

For several students who took up their Class XII board examinations in March, it has been a long wait to write several competitive examinations including the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced.

The exams, which were originally scheduled to be held in April, were rescheduled to July owing to the national lockdown and now have been postponed to September.

What would normally be a gap of around a month between their board exams and the JEE-Main has now stretched on for months. While some students have taken up the JEE-Main exam during the first round held earlier this year, many others are waiting to take it up only in September.

Student groups

“We have taken advantage of the extra time and are identifying different student groups to address their needs with regard to their preparation. Even small concepts that they might have previously omitted due to lack of time are now being given attention to,” said Pawan Kumar, deputy director, FIITJEE, Chennai.

Mr. Pawan, however, says that they are taking care to address the psychological concerns students might be facing as well, due to the long gap. “We have roped in former students as well as parents to speak to both the parents and students in case they are anxious or stressed out. Online webinars and counselling sessions are also being organised to address the students about how they can continue preparing,” he said.

For students like Renuka Gollamudi, the long break between the boards and the JEE meant that they have been able to space out their preparation better. “While we would normally be studying around 12 to 14 hours a day before the exams, we are now able to divide our time better and study for shorter hours. I have realised it is important to take breaks as well and just relax on some days,” she said. While several students enrol in coaching classes from Class XI to crack the JEE, the added time has been a big bonus for students who enrolled in coaching classes in March. “Thanks to the time available, many students have managed to complete our long two year course over the last two months,” said Balaji Sampath, founder, AhaGuru. Mr. Sampath said that since a majority of his students were confident about the concepts, the focus was on giving them worksheets and regular tests.

Students too, have been taking up tests available through their coaching classes or through apps like the National Test Abhyas and are using their scores to identify areas that might need attention. “There is no dearth of material or resources to keep the students engaged. However, both teachers and parents need to ensure that they stay motivated and continue to work towards taking up the exams well,” Mr. Pawan said.

The JEE-Main exam will now be held from September 1 to 6 and students who qualify will take up the JEE Advanced on September 27.