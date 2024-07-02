As three new laws kick in, ‘420’ makes silent exit

An unexpected side effect of implementing the changes in the nomenclature and provisions of the three major laws - the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act - is the loss of the usage of 420 to denote a cheat. The word originated from Section 420 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, which referred to the offence of cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property and also stipulated a maximum punishment of seven year-imprisonment. Now replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, section 420 will be replaced by Section 318. Now, to call someone a 318 -- it’s quite unlikely this will catch on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is slightly confusing to follow. It will take some time to familiarise ourselves with provisions of three criminal laws,” said an Investigation officer in the Central Crime Branch.

Likewise, Section 302 of IPC which was used to refer to murder was changed to Section 103 of BNS. Section 379 of IPC was used for theft for a long time. Now that provision also was repealed by replacing 303 of BNS. Similarly, Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC was changed to Section 137 of BNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers are yet to get used to even pronouncing the titles of new laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita- 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNNS)-2023 and Bharatiya Shakshya Adhiniyam(BSA)-2023 without slipping up. One officer said, “We find it difficult to pronounce those titles in Sanskrit names. So we call it as new penal code, new procedure code and new evidence act.”

A Deputy Commissioner of Police informed that ahead of the implementation, a series of training programmes for personnel was conducted and they were also given a compendium of new provisions, their sections compared with old laws. “The inspector of police, sub-inspector and staff who are entering the FIR details into Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) were given due training. Apart from that, the CCTNS portal gives a new section by default,” he added.

Police officers were given a tabulated column of new laws. An exam with objective type was also conducted for inspectors and sub-inspectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, legal experts expressed concerns over omission from the old laws and introduction of new provisions.

Tamilnadu Advocates’ Association president and senior advocate S.Prabhakaran, said the new criminal laws adversely impacted both advocates and litigants. “We feel they contain dangerous provisions which were brought without consultation. For instance, in just one instance, our interpretation is that there is no provision in the new law for appeal against the conviction in petty offence cases.”

On Monday, advocates of Egmore Court Advocates’ Association wore black badges condemning the Central government for implementing laws without consultation. Egmore Court Advocates’ Association Secretary Durai Kannan said, “ The new BNNS law has done away with the nomenclature of Metropolitan Magistrate Courts. The city has more than 20 metropolitan courts and there is no clarity on those courts.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.