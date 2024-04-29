As temperature soars, Chennai Corporation readies hospitals for heat ailments, cautions residents

April 29, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will erect signposts to direct patients to hospitals in all localities of the city to facilitate treatment for heatstroke and other heat-related illness this summer, said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to mediapersons after an inspection of hospitals on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that in view of the unrelenting heat, people with co-morbid conditions have been requested to get medical assistance at the 140 urban primary health centres, health and wellness centres and other hospitals of the Chennai Corporation in case of heatstrokes or other heat related illnesses.

“We have provided oral rehydration solution at 188 locations in the city. Patients with co-morbid conditions have to be careful. We have advised residents and visitors to avoid exposure to the sun from noon to 3 p.m. Avoid black-coloured clothes. Cover your head or wear a turban if you want to go out when it is very hot. Children should be prevented from playing in the sun,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

On security measures in place at counting centres for the Lok Sabha elections, he said all arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the centres in Chennai. “No issue has been reported so far,” he said, after inspecting the counting centres.

As the order of the Chennai Commissioner of Police declaring a ‘no fly zone’ in the city ends on April 29, a fresh order, with regard to the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to be issued soon. One instance of a drone camera flying near a counting was reported in Kancheepuram last week, and officials have been directed to stay on high alert.

