ADVERTISEMENT

As SWD work awaits the final touch, traffic  movement at junction in Perambur stays sluggish

October 02, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of stormwater drain at Barracks Road- Strahans Road junction in Perambur | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A shade of green sits inconveniently in the middle of the narrow Perambur Barracks Road junction.

A green-housing material masks a stormwater drain, one awaiting linkage. Adopting a transverse movement, this drain at the junction would be the linking factor, hustling stormwater drains on Perambur Barracks Road, Strahans Road and Dr Ambedkar College Road into a united network.

As this work has occupied the central part of the junction, traffic from these roads barreling into the junction is sluggish during rush hour, and keeps traffic police personnel on the extreme tip of their toes. From this point, the stormwater drain work will go across the junction towards the Dr. Ambedkar College Road, to effect a link to the stormwater drain on that .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this point, SWD linkages have to be effected around the junction — an open-ended line on Perambur Barracks Road illustrates that.

Besides, a stormwater drain line is under construction on Barracks Gate Road, located nearby.

The stormwater drain network in this region drains rainwater into the Otteri Nullah, which meets the Buckingham Canal at Basin Bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US