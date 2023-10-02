As SWD work awaits the final touch, traffic  movement at junction in Perambur stays sluggish

October 02, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A shade of green sits inconveniently in the middle of the narrow Perambur Barracks Road junction.

A green-housing material masks a stormwater drain, one awaiting linkage. Adopting a transverse movement, this drain at the junction would be the linking factor, hustling stormwater drains on Perambur Barracks Road, Strahans Road and Dr Ambedkar College Road into a united network.

As this work has occupied the central part of the junction, traffic from these roads barreling into the junction is sluggish during rush hour, and keeps traffic police personnel on the extreme tip of their toes. From this point, the stormwater drain work will go across the junction towards the Dr. Ambedkar College Road, to effect a link to the stormwater drain on that .

In addition to this point, SWD linkages have to be effected around the junction — an open-ended line on Perambur Barracks Road illustrates that.

Besides, a stormwater drain line is under construction on Barracks Gate Road, located nearby.

The stormwater drain network in this region drains rainwater into the Otteri Nullah, which meets the Buckingham Canal at Basin Bridge.

