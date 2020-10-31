As pipeline work crawls, streets turn muddy

Construction materials such as long steel plates and cement pipes continue to occupy footpaths

With the onset of north-east monsoon, residents of Defence Colony in Ekkattuthangal are feeling the effect of a low-moving water pipeline work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). Thanks to the recent showers, many streets in the neighbourhood have turned slushy and slippery.

The work started a few months ago when the intense lockdown was in effect — low volume of vehicles on the streets provided a ideal situation for the work to be started.

But there are still streets where the pipe-laying work is yet to be completed. Even on streets where the work got completed, construction materials such as long steel plates and cement pipes continue to occupy the footpaths.

“As the streets are muddy, motorists and walkers find it risky to use it every time it rains. Poor illumination due to dim street-lights, these streets become even more unsafe at night,” says S. Prabhu, a resident of Ekkaduthangal.

Besides Defence Colony, the work is meant to benefit Indira Nagar, Jafferkhanpet and Kalaimagal Nagar.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials, even though pipeline-laying work has been completed on some streets, it will begin relayingthe streets only when the entire CMWSSB work in the colony is completed.

Further, CMWSSB is required to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to GCC for the streets to be relaid.

Earlier, the demolition of the narrow causeway under the bridge across the Adyar river in Ekkaduthangal had thrown traffic out of gear, due to the lack of plan about providing alternative route for motorists coming from Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam and Moulivakkam via Defence Colony in Ekkaduthangal. The causeway was demolished to facilitate free flow of excess rainwater into the Adyar river.

During the demolition, Fifth Cross Street, part of a key route connecting Ashok Nagar with Nandambakkam, Ramapuram and Porur via Defence Colony in Ekkaduthangal, was the most affected stretch. Now, Fifth Cross Street is one of the many lanes in the neighbourhood that has been taken up for the pipeline work. “Steps will be taken to complete the work at the earliest,” says a CMWSSB official.