As monsoon sets in, Chennai Corporation to begin work on improving pavements

Owing to vocal demands from residents and civic rights activists to repair and improve the city’s pavements before the onset of heavy rains and to avoid road accidents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to revamp pavements on 17 bus route roads and interior roads.

The project is estimated to cost of ₹9.89 crore, falling under the Singara Chennai 2.0 Scheme 2023-24, and the State Finance Commission (SFC) 2023-24.

Interiors road pavements to be revamped Zone 4 - North Avenue, Asiriyar Street, Jawahar Street, Zone 6 - Kumaran Nagar Main Road, Balaji Nagar First Main Road, Zone 9 - Uthamar Gandhi sSalai, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, South Canal Bank Road, Zone 13 - Sardar Patel Road, Sri Nagar Colony Cross Street & South Mada Street, Sri Nagar Colony Temple Avenue, North Mada Street, North Avenue, Sri Nagar Colony South Avenue, East Mada Street, West Mada Street

Over the past few weeks, concerns have been raised on social media platforms about the flooding of roads during downpours, especially in low-lying areas such as Kolathur, Mylapore, Kotturpuram and Adyar, and flood-prone locations including Tiruvottiyur, Valsaravakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Even without the rains, some pedestrians say, many of the city’s pavements are a dismal sight: if not covered in litter, broken or damaged, they give way to manholes, electricity poles or broken bollards. Some are so narrow, pedestrians are forced to walk in single file; while others just peter out into nothing, with an abrupt drop on to the carriageway. Trenches and dug-up spaces across the city make the situation worse, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road, at risk to both themselves and motorists.

“Inundated roads will force pedestrians, especially schoolchildren, to rely on damaged footpaths to walk on,” a resident of Mada Street in Mylapore said.

Aiswarya Rao, a disability rights activist and founder of the Better World Shelter, emphasised the need for audits by local bodies to guarantee pavements that are accessible to persons with disabilities. Ms. Rao pointed out that persons with disabilities could not avail of the same opportunities as others, due to mobility restrictions, and these began at the road level, with inaccessible footpaths.

Saravanan, also a disability rights activist, highlighted the challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PwDs) in market and temple areas like Koyambedu and Mylapore. “Raised platforms at bus stops and garbage disposal on sidewalks makes it more difficult for elderly individuals and PwDs to access public spaces,” he said

B. Ilango, a landscape consultant said that the roots of many trees were cut to lay paver blocks around trees, under the Chennai Smart City Mission, which has now affected the stability of the trees, posing a risk to the city’s green cover, and becoming a safety hazard. “Many trees, even mango and neem, on the roads, are growing tilted, since the damaged roots grow outwards, beyond the cement, rather than going deeper into the soil. Many roots were also damaged during the construction of stormwater drains, which weakened the trees, and so, the risk of trees falling during heavy winds has also increased,” he noted.

Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran said that as per a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, trees cannot be removed. In case of infrastructure development such as road widening, bridge construction, etc., the removal of trees can be carried out only after obtaining proper approval from the competent authorities. As on date, there is no such proposal for the removal of trees from footpaths, he said.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said that after focussing on stormwater drains for the past two years, the focus now will be to completely revamp pavements and on planting wind-resistant trees.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that many pavements could have been narrowed during road widening projects, making them inaccessible for pedestrians in the early 2000s. “In residential areas with narrow pavements such as in Kottupuram, we have instructed residents to desist from blocking pavements by planting flowers. They can increase green cover in open spaces such as nearby parks and playgrounds. Moreover, many roads in the added areas lack pavements,” he said.

The GCC also inherited roads from other local bodies in the extended areas, where assistant engineers have been told to check the number of roads without sidewalks or with narrow one. “One-side pavements on roads and strategic zebra crossing facilities will be provided as necessary, after the analysis,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.