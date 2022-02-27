As model code is lifted, Corporation is set to launch a slew of projects

Stormwater drains will be constructed in flood-prone areas in eight months after the design is vetted by IIT Madras. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

February 27, 2022 22:19 IST

Tenders for the ₹184-crore storm-water drain project will be opened in the first week of March

With the model code of conduct lifted after the urban local bodies elections, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to launch several projects, including storm-water drains, in the first week of March itself.

The major infrastructure projects to be taken up include storm-water drains, parks, playfields, roads, toilets and signage at road junctions. Repairs to the signage will be taken up at 4,606 locations and new signage will be put up at 75 locations. Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the tenders for major projects will be opened in the first week of March. “Since the model code of conduct has been lifted, tenders for the ₹184- crore storm-water drain project will be opened in the first week of March.”

“Work on 28 parks and 15 playfields will be undertaken under Singara Chennai 2.0. In addition to that, we are opening tenders for refurbishing toilets across the city. We have issued orders for roads. For walking and cycling, we are encouraging only walkways and trees. We are not encouraging any concrete structures in parks. Cycle tracks will be completed along a stretch of Old Mahabalipuram Road. We will encourage more cycling tracks,” Mr. Bedi said.

Storm-water drains will be constructed under a ‘design, engineering, procurement contract’ in flooded areas in eight months after the design is vetted by IIT Madras. They will be constructed in zones such as Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Virugambakkam. Areas such as 16th Avenue, 18th Avenue, 19th Avenue and 86th Street of Ashok Nagar will get new drains.

Flooded areas such as West Mambalam will get new drains. Many areas such as West Mambalam have elected councillors who have promised to focus on flood mitigation. Even before the councillors participate at council meetings, the civic body has launched projects to mitigate flooding.

Geetha Ganesh of AGS Colony Velachery West Residents Welfare Association said residents demanded that the Corporation connect the 100 feet bypass road with AGS Colony’s 4th Main Road through Venkateswara Nagar. “We request the infrastructure required to divert storm water through various other means and reconstruction of storm-water drains wherever necessary and the arrangement for larger disposal at Veerangal Odai,” she said. V. Rajagopal, president, Annanagar Western Extension (Phase II) Residents Welfare Association, said a few roads which were damaged during repairs to sewer lines by Metrowater should be relaid. An Open State Reserve land at T.S. Krishna Nagar under ward 89, earmarked for a park, was left without development because of legal tangles, though a ‘bhoomi puja’ was performed twice. “The newly elected councillors have to identify the pending development works in their areas,” he said.