As Metro phase II starts rolling, safety measures take priority

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, the contractor’s work is being constantly monitored and reviewed to ensure quality and avoid accidents

After years of planning and chalking out detailed designs, the Metro’s phase II project is now gaining ground as construction on the elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Porur has begun with piling work under way.

As the huge project begins, safety assumes maximum importance since a majority of the work is done by the collective efforts of hundreds of workers, who have come from across the country, in heavy traffic in many congested areas.

A few weeks ago, a pile rig fell and damaged a few barricades in one of the sites but no one was injured. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they immediately pulled up the contractor and asked to temporarily stop work till the issue was resolved and adequate manpower was available. Officials said they would ensure no accidents occur this time.

“This time we do not want a single worker or commuter injured nor do we want any accidents. We are carefully monitoring the work done by the contractor and are reviewing it constantly. There will be no compromise on safety anywhere in the phase II project,” an official said.

The quality of pile work done between Poonamallee and Porur is being checked constantly.

“In one of the places, we were not happy with it and asked them to redo it immediately,” he added.

Experts from IIT-Madras say if regular safety checks and elaborate safety inspections to meticulous designs are carried out carefully, it can be ensured that there are no accidents in such massive projects.

“Half the job is done if the designs are accurate. Then, there should be sufficient manpower at each site with a safety officer present round the clock; besides this, there should also be elaborate safety inspections periodically. Every issue should be flagged and addressed immediately. In the elevated stretch, some of the problems that could occur, like crashing of a crane and falling of a scaffolding or girder, can be certainly avoided if the key personnel on the site check how the load is carried and how the connections are done during the process. It should be overseen carefully,” a professor from the institute said.

Every job with regard to building quality structures which last for decades needs a minimum amount of time and hence, unattainable targets should not be given, another professor pointed out. “If there is a delay, it should be resolved immediately instead of pressuring the contractor to finish at the last minute, which will lead to a half-baked construction,” he added.

And most importantly, all workers on site should be given good facilities to stay, given adequate rest and be provided with toilet facilities on site, instead of making them walk long distances, he added.