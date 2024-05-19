As fear of stray dogs persists, GCC looks at stepping up sterilisation

A 13-year-old boy at Tondiarpet was bitten by a stray dog on the night of May 14. “The dog was sterilised and an anti-rabies vaccine was administered earlier. The dog is being placed under observation for 10 days at the Animal Birth Control centre at Pulianthope,” Greater Chennai Corporation Veterinary Officer J. Kamal Hussain has said.

The Corporation has increased the sterilisation target, but the fear of stray dogs roaming around in packs, especially in suburbs, has only been rising among the residents. While the civic body says dog bites are common, the number of attacks has increased since 2019.

Registration increases

After a five-year-old child and her mother were attacked by two pet Rottweilers in a park belonging to the Corporation on Fourth Lane off Nungambakkam High Road, the civic body made the registration of pets mandatory. Following this order, the registration of pets with the civic body spiked: over 2,000 pet dogs were registered as on May 18, and 2,700 applications were being processed.

Welcoming the registration process, Raghukumar Choodamani of Perambur says, “But what action are they going to take on the strays? The Corporation has to come out with a clear policy document on pet animals.”

In its reply to a question under the Right to Information Act, the Department of Health and Family Welfare revealed that in the Saidapet Health Unit District (comprising many areas of the Greater Chennai Corporation and a small part of the Tambaram Corporation), 29,026 dog bites were recorded till October 2023. The number was 31,299 the previous year, 29,186 in 2021, 23,303 in 2020, and 21,044 in 2019. Dog bite cases stood at 16,780 in 2018 and 16,824 in 2017. Pets and stray dogs accounted for these attacks, an official said.

Details from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research revealed that from July 2023 to January 2024, 19,197 dog bite cases were reported at 10 government hospitals in the Greater Chennai Corporation, including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College Hospital, and the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore.

‘Discourage feeders’

“Feeders, especially in parks, on apartment premises, and in residential neighbourhoods, must be discouraged as the animals turn ferocious with others in case they miss out on feeding even for a day,” Mr. Raghukumar says.

Complaints of packs of dogs roaming at T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Saidapet, Tondiarpet, and Maduravoyal have been made to the civic body. According to Mr. Kamal Hussain, alongside the increase in the registration of pets, anxiety among people about dogs has heightened.

Rajeshwari, who feeds 70 dogs at Kilpauk, says, “The Corporation lacks a strategic approach or transparency while dealing with the issue. Catchers and vehicles are deployed only after complaints are received from residents or councillors. Feeders with resources take the animals to private clinics for birth control, as the Corporation Animal Birth Control centres are not cleaned, and animals may contract fatal diseases like canine distemper. The other feeders are unable to take the community dogs, which leads to multiplication.”

“Designated feeding zones and timings, sterilisation vans, and appointment of zonal animal officers can help to control the menace. Man-animal conflicts on the streets can be reduced subsequently. Chennai has improved from culling dogs to recognising their right to life. People must also realise this,” she suggests.

Culling is not scientific

The Corporation captures nearly 19,000 dogs every year. It has sterilised and vaccinated 15,000 since 2021. “People must remember that co-existence with dogs has been a norm for centuries. Culling of strays is neither constitutional nor scientific...,” the city veterinary officer says. “Sterilisation is the proper method. But when a captured dog is not sterilised owing to various health conditions, the chances of the dog reproducing are higher. An unsterilised female can produce a minimum of 16 puppies in a year and up to 128 in two years, a 12-fold increase,” he says.

The target for capturing dogs will be increased to 28,000 in the coming year as the Corporation expects to complete the construction of two Animal Birth Control centres at Manali and Alandur. Integrated Animal Birth Control centres with 460 kennels will also come up at Pulianthope, Kannamapettai, and Llyod’s Colony.

“The Corporation has approached the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Vepery to study the animal behaviour and common reasons for biting. It could be due to territorial instincts, fear, a defence mechanism or, sometimes, provocative activities by an individual, and since dogs cannot be permanently caged, curbing this issue is tough,” he says.

