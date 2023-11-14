As coaches are full, frequency of Metro Rail trains should go up

November 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Walk into any Chennai Metro Rail train at peak hours in the morning and the evening, it would be a struggle to find space to even stand with ease. Crowding and congestion has become a constant in the Metro Rail system at the peak hours, even though it has not yet reached the optimal ridership estimated in the detailed project report while the project was planned.

The number of riders averages out at 2.7 lakh every day, and the trains are available at different frequencies in the 54-km network at the rush hours (8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.). Every 6 minutes, trains run from Wimco Nagar Depot to Chennai airport. Within the Wimco Nagar-airport stretch, trains are operated in a short loop between Alandur and Washermanpet with a frequency of three minutes. On the Chennai Central-airport stretch and Chennai Central-St Thomas Mount stretch, commuters can get a train every 12 minutes.

This is far from sufficient, commuters say. At times, the crowd is so much that it becomes difficult to close the train doors. The trains are air-conditioned; and if they carry such a large crowd, it becomes a bit suffocating to travel at the peak hours, passengers say. There should be a train every 2.5 to 3 minutes at the peak hours so as to reduce congestion, they say.

Reliable and comfortable

S. Balasubramanian, 62, often travels from Meenambakkam to Koyambedu or Vadapalani. He says people are opt to take the Metro because it is not only reliable but also comfortable. But when the coaches are running full, the comfort is compromised. “This is one of the primary reasons for improving the frequency and operating more trains. Ease of travel should not be a casualty,” he adds.

The day before a long weekend or a festival becomes increasingly tough for passengers as the ridership rises by 10%-20%. “If there is a train every three minutes across the network, it will be convenient for passengers, be it an emergency or the rush to catch a train or a flight, and this will also encourage the non-users to use this mass rapid transit,” he adds.

Tough at transit stations

A. Balaji is another frequent user. He says those travelling between Chennai Central and the airport are finding it particularly tough as there are trains available only every 12 minutes. “Sometimes when I have to go to north Chennai from Koyambedu, it is a bit challenging. This is because I have to change trains at Central and if I miss the second train, I have to wait for another few minutes. At transit stations like Central and Alandur, it would help if the authorities schedule the trains in such a way that passengers have time to move from one level to another and catch the train,” he adds.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they do not plan to change the frequency of the trains at the rush hours. Some time back, they examined the footfall in the whole network and concluded that the maximum amount of demand lay on the Alandur-Washermanpet stretch. They reduced the frequency to three minutes on that stretch alone.

Trains not enough

The officials say that it may not be possible to change the frequency across the network at the peak hours as they do not have enough trains. There is a total of 52 trains; and they are operating 43 of them. “The remaining trains will have to be placed on standby for emergency. So, we cannot change the frequency further at the peak hours unless we have more trains. If the frequency has to be reduced at the peak hours to three minutes across the network, we may need 20-25 more trains,” an official says.

More trains to be bought

CMRL has taken the initiative to buy more trains only now. It did a study to examine the existing and future demand and placed a request for buying additional trains. The Tamil Nadu government considered the request and recently gave clearance to the purchase of 28 six-coach trains for Chennai Metro Rail. This project will cost ₹2,820.90 crore and CMRL will have to seek financial assistance from multilateral agencies. Officials say that once the 28 trains are inducted into the system, they will help to cut the congestion and handle the future demand too. But CMRL will take about two years to receive the trains. Sources say that until that happens, it will be a challenge to handle the congestion.