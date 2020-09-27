As classrooms reopen, market makes an exit

With the announcement that students of classes X to XII have the option of going to school from October 1, the temporary vegetable and fruit market at the government-aided Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School on Chennai – Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road has shifted out.

The Greater Chennai Corporation recently closed the temporary common market functioning at the school playground. With this move, traders have started operating from the regular markets.

Many common markets were closed in March as part of lockdown measures to ensure social distancing in public places. Since early September, the Corporation has been easing various lockdown restrictions, which include allowing common markets that functioned from various residential colonies to function from their original places.

“Many residents, especially those staying near the railway station were not aware of the closure of the temporary market in the playground,” says T. Gunaseelan, a long-time resident of Ambattur, adding that “Reopening of local markets with safety features is a welcome measure.”

Although traders wanted the old market to be revamped before they were asked to occupy it, nothing much has been done, residents point out.

It may be recalled that traders were far from happy with the amenities available at the temporary market on the playground that had no water, toilets and storage facilities. Many farmers from the outskirts also skipped the market for the past few weeks. The evening showers made the market unwelcoming even for customers. Poor patronage due to these factors also contributed to the sudden closure of the temporary market by the civic body, according to traders.