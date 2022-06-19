As cases rise, poor uptake of precautionary dose turns worrisome

The main cause for concern is the waning of immunity, says the Director of Public Health

With COVID-19 cases rising steadily in Tamil Nadu, the slow uptake of the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among the eligible population worries doctors and public health officials.

While precautionary doses are administered free of cost to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the elderly, it is available for the rest — aged 18-59 — through private vaccination centres.

Data obtained from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine showed 1,35,524 healthcare workers, 2,33,751 frontline workers and 8,47,558 persons aged above 60 have so far received the precautionary dose. Private hospitals have administered 1,48,710 doses. However, there is no data on how many eligible persons aged 18-59 have received the dose as officials said there was limited access to the performance of private vaccination centres because the doses were purchased by them.

“The uptake is poor. The main cause for concern is the waning of immunity over a period of time. In particular, it rapidly declines in older age. Our study showed that hospital admissions and death is high in the 60-plus age group. So, the booster dose is essential,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said that only 20-30 persons came in for the booster dose a day. “If we take 100 patients who had COVID-19, 85% of those who died were unvaccinated, 5% received a single dose and 8% took two doses but had co-morbidities,” he said.