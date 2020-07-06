As Avadi Corporation turns one, RWAs hand out progress report

06 July 2020 10:55 IST

They highlight three unmet expectations — provision of piped drinking water, underground sewers and digital services

Recently, Avadi in Tiruvallur district completed one year as a Municipal Corporation, and past the first anniversary, residents welfare association are still left with three unmet expectations — provision of piped drinking water and underground sewers; and the establishment of digital services.

Representatives of RWAs point out the major infrastructure for facilities, including overhead tanks and mainline pipes for water supply and sewage discharge, was established five years ago, and the pipe-laying work alone is pending. Hence the disappointment at the continuing delay.

“Many residents paid ₹20,000 for these two facilities in 2011. The pending work should not take too much time, and for reasons unknown to us, it is getting delayed. Now, the government machinery being focussed on the COVID-19 crisis, there will be further delay,” says T. Sadagopan, a long-time resident of Avadi, and president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre and District Consumer Information Centre.

Residents continue to depend on purified groundwater, tanker-supplied-water or can water for potable needs.

RWAs point out that recently the Avadi Corporation set up temporary tanks on streets that tanker lorries fill with water.

“The exercise was meant to promote social distancing, but it has achieved just the opposite. Our observation is that while dispensing water, the driver and helper would ensure people maintain social distancing. Now, people vie with each other to get their fill of water, and many don’t wear masks. The Corporation could have instead spent the money on completing pending work and supply water through pipes,” says T. Arivarasan, co-coordinator, All Public Welfare & All Residential Welfare Association, Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, and legal advisor of Srinivasa Nagar and Manigandapuram Residents Welfare Association.

Overflowing sewage

“Without underground sewer lines, some residents resort to open discharge of sewage from their septic tanks, to avoid the expense of hiring a sewage-clearing service. Due to this practice, during heavy rain, sewage overflows onto the roads, ” says A.S. Balaji, another resident of Avadi and joint-secretary of Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre and District Consumer Information Centre.

Go online, say RWAs

Another belied expectation is the establishment of digital services to enable residents to make property tax payment, requests for certificates and lodge complaints from the comfort of their houses.

“The Avadi Corporation is yet to provide an online platform for lodging complaints. The existing system, whereby residents call via a phone number provided by the Corporation, is ineffective. The calls usually go unattended,” says resident K.T. Rajan.

T. Sadagopan, another resident, points out that cell phone numbers of officials change as and when they get transferred.

“This ought not to be the case. Like the Greater Chennai Corporation, the number has to remain the same irrespective of the persons holding the post,” he says.

“In the last one year, since Avadi became a Corporation it has witnessed three transfers in the office of the Commissioner of Corporation. The current incumbent took charge during the last week,” says J. Jayakumar, president, Bharathiyar Nagar Residents Welfare Association, suggesting that lack of bureaucratic continuity causes certain problems.

Residents also point out that when Avadi became a Corporation, the existing wards were reconstituted. Yet, even today officials of the Corporation keep referring to the erstwhile Municipality’s Wards and not the new Corporation’s Wards in their official communications.

“Recently, we got a communication from the Avadi Corporation which said JP Estate and Nehru Street in Ward 17 have been brought under containment zone. But those two colonies are part of Ward 42, as per the new constitution,” says T. Arivarasan, co-coordinator, All Public Welfare & All Residential Welfare Association, Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi.

Sadagopan points out that the death certificate of his father who passed away this January, issued by the Corporation, mentions Avadi as a Municipality.