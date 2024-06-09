GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aryaman Prasad is T.N. topper in JEE (Advanced)

He wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay

Published - June 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Aryaman Prasad secured 42nd rank at the all India level.

Students from Chennai were among those who performed well in the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE) this year, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Aryaman Prasad, who scored 315 and secured the 42nd rank at the all India level, hopes to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay. He is the topper in Tamil Nadu. “It was in Class XI that I realised that I wanted to be an engineer as I really liked computer science, mathematics and physics,” said Aryaman.

Stating that IIT-Bombay is a prestigious institute, the student of Chennai Public School said, “It also offers a lot of opportunities for extracurriculars which will let me indulge in my hobby of playing the piano.” He has cleared the Trinity Grade 8 in piano and is quite passionate about it.

Ranked 84, Ishir Gupta, a student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Delhi. “IIT-Bombay is the aim but IIT-Delhi also offers a lot of options,” said Ishir, who has been preparing for JEE since class XI. He scored 305 in JEE (Advanced).

Stating that this time the question paper was easy, B Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE Chennai, said, “Since 2010 the top 10 rank holders had an average of 85% marks, this time it was 91.4% among the top 10. There will be heavy competition and the cut off will also be increased this year.”

“JEE (Advanced) this time had been an easy paper. The cut off will be higher but the students had performed quite well,” said Balaji Sampath, founder of AhaGuru, a coaching centre for the Joint Engineering Examination and NEET.

The national testing agency which conducts JEE stated that a total of 1,80,200 candidates had appeared for JEE (Advanced) and a total of 48,248 candidates had qualified.

