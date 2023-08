August 15, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said anti rabies vaccines (ARV) were available in all 2,286 primary health centres (PHC) in the State.

The Minister, while replying to charges raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleged that during the erstwhile AIADMK government, both ARV and anti snake venom (ASV) were available only in government hospitals. Now, ARV and ASV are available in all PHCs too, he said.

