Artists with disabilities felicitated

December 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Sunday underlined the need for facilitating a platform for persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth edition of Margazhi Matram organised by SciArtsRUs, Wings Unlimited and Artabilities 4 All, she appreciated the organisers for having put together such programmes.

She presented awards to persons with disabilities on the occasion. The Lifetime Achievement Award for promoting inclusion in the performing arts was presented to Veena vidhushi Hemalatha Mani, Trailblazer Award to eminent dancer Narthaki Nataraj, Rising Star Apex Award to vocalist and playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Vasantha Ramachander Memorial Scholarship was presented to Carnatic vocalist and foot artist Kanmoni Sasi.

Ranjani Kaushik, SciArtRUs, said that their inclusive festival had grown to bring in inclusion beyond disability. “We have been able to feature cross-culture, transgender and other cross-genre artists from underrepresented countries with and without disabilities and will be launching an ARTABILITIES 4 All Wall of Fame with IIT Madras on December 6 for visual artists with disabilities,” she added.

Lalithambikai, president, Society for the Rights of Women with Disabilities, was also felicitated on the occasion for helping design and stitch blouses for 100 women with special needs. Musicologist and Vanika R. S. Jayalakshmi, Bharathanatyam dancer Roja Kannan, Carnatic vocalists K.N. Shashikiran and Sikkil Gurucharan, pianist and musician and professor IIT Madras Sujatha Srinivasan, art promoter R.S.V. Prakash graced the occasion.

Earlier, an inclusive Carnatic choir by children of Sargam Choir, trained and conducted by Sudha Raja, was presented. The programme was followed by a dance performance by Ms. Nataraj, Carnatic vocal by Ms. Sasi and dancing wheelchair programme by Nav Uthan from Delhi.