Artists to be issued ID cards

The Chennai District Collector has announced that classical and folk artists from the city can obtain identity cards through District Arts Centres.

These centres have been set up in with the aim of encouraging and preserving art and culture. The identity cards are for vocalists, Bharatanatyam dancers, painters, sculptors, theatre artistes, nadaswaram and thavil artists and musicians who play the violin, mridangam, veena, flute and others. Folk artists who perform karagam, kavadi, poikkal kudhirai, arasan arasi aattam, therukoothu and other traditional art forms are also eligible for the same.

Through the centres, artists would be able to get the benefits of State welfare schemes in a streamlined manner and can be contacted to perform for government events.

In a press release, the Chennai Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that the artists can get the application from the Department of Arts and Culture in Egmore.

All applicants need to be over 18 years and would have to submit certificates and photos.