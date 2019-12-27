Artistes, writers, politicians join hands to protest against CAA

Artistes, writers and leaders, belonging to various political parties, took part in a well-attended protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, organised by the Peoples’ Movement Against CAA, in Chennai on Thursday.

Stressing the need for sustaining the momentum of these protests, MP and DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi said widespread protests had already made the Union government go on the back foot. “Prime Minister Modi is now saying that they never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This is a victory for us,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of opposing the exercise of creating a National Population Register and NRC, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said all these were aimed at eventually making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah said that while the Act was intended to divide the country along religious lines, it had inadvertently united people as seen in the protests.

Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu took part. Tamizhaga Vazhuvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan, Indian Union Muslim League MLA K.A.M. Mohamed Abubucker, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA Thamimun Ansari, and CPI leader C. Mahendran spoke. Film directors Pa. Ranjith, Gopi Nainar, artist Trotsky Marudu, poet Salma and others took part. Artistes from groups like The Casteless Collective performed.