Artist Maruthi dies at 86

July 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned artist and illustrator Maruthi, whose work has adorned several magazines and books, died on Thursday. He was 86. 

Having moved from his hometown Pudukottai to Chennai, Ranganathan, who later came to be known as Artist Maruthi, began drawing cinema posters. His first illustration was published in Kumudham for a story “Ayyo Paavam”. Over the last many decades, the artist was renowned for his realistic illustrations, especially of women and female characters which accompanied stories, poetry, and articles across newspapers and magazines. His drawings have appeared on the covers of novels by several renowned novelists, including Balakumaran, Sujatha, and Jayakanthan.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a statement said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of the artist. “A Kalaimamani award-winner, Artist Maruthi has worked on Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s films. He carved a niche for himself in the world of art,” he said. 

